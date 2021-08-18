Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 339.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Veru worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Veru by 877.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VERU opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.60 million, a P/E ratio of -681.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

