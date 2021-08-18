Morgan Stanley Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,622 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Replimune Group worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

REPL stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.28. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.50.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,128 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

