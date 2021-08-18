Morgan Stanley Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of U.S. Concrete worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $142,823. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.18 and a beta of 1.36.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

