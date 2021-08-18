Morgan Stanley Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.04% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period.

PIO opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $42.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

