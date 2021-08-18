Morgan Stanley Has $10.39 Million Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 3,531.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of MediaAlpha worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MAX stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.29. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

In other news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 7,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $222,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,364,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

