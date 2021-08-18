Morgan Stanley Has $10.40 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Moelis & Company worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MC opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $63.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

