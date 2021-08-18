Morgan Stanley Has $10.48 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.72% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBE opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

