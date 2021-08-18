Morgan Stanley Has $10.73 Million Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $691,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

HPS opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $19.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.