Morgan Stanley Has $10.87 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Boot Barn worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 6.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 251,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $849,682.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,960.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,834. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $93.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.