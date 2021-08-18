Morgan Stanley Has $11.01 Million Stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.52% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of SBIO opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.95. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

