Morgan Stanley Has $11.08 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.87% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 179,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $333,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $50.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.28.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.