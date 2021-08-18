Morgan Stanley Has $11.08 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.87% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 179,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $333,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $50.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.