Morgan Stanley Has $11.18 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430,744 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Sealed Air worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 740.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $140,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

