Morgan Stanley Increases Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,370 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of MultiPlan worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLN. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $57,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.04. MultiPlan Co. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

