Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,784 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Exelixis worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 726,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,296 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Exelixis by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.