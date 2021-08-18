Morgan Stanley Makes New $11 Million Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 870,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,000. Morgan Stanley owned 4.73% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $4,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Shares of AMR stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.