Morgan Stanley Purchases 4,087 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Central Garden & Pet worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,489,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CENTA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of CENTA opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

