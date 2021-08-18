Morgan Stanley Purchases 65,361 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2,120.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGR stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.36. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

