Morgan Stanley Purchases 706,737 Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 1,051.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of 111 worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 111 in the 1st quarter worth about $9,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 111 by 93,202.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 343,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 111 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 111 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 111 by 310.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Get 111 alerts:

YI stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. 111, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $447.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 109.55% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $396.04 million for the quarter.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI).

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.