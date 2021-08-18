Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 570,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.56% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORT. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter.

MORT opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33.

