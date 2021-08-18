Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of American Equity Investment Life worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

