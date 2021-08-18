Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PANDY has been the topic of several other reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PANDY stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. 4,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,697. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

