Morgan Stanley Sells 102,693 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,693 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of ABM Industries worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $175,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $214,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM has been the topic of several analyst reports. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ABM stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

