Morgan Stanley Sells 108,108 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,108 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Entegris worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,816 shares of company stock worth $7,839,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

