Morgan Stanley Sells 157,665 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

EWL stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

