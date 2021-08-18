Morgan Stanley Sells 18,354 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Gentherm worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after buying an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,252,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth $22,195,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.03. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

