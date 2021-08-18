Morgan Stanley Sells 241,224 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Pitney Bowes worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of PBI stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 2.69.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.