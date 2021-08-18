Morgan Stanley Sells 33,405 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of TTM Technologies worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,439 shares of company stock valued at $654,811 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.22.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

