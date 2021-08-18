Morgan Stanley Sells 34,118 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Portland General Electric worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POR. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of POR opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.