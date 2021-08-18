Morgan Stanley Sells 44,799 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.07% of Sprott worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sprott by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.1% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 43.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE SII opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 89.52%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

