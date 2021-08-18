Morgan Stanley Sells 462,390 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 462,390 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of Interface worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.05. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

