Morgan Stanley Sells 75,371 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Avnet worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 110.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth $778,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

AVT stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

