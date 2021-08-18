Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of AMC Networks worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

