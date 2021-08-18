MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €45.07 ($53.02). MorphoSys shares last traded at €45.05 ($53.00), with a volume of 381,904 shares trading hands.

MOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.56 ($104.18).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

