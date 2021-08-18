MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises approximately 2.1% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of MSCI worth $40,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $12.85 on Wednesday, hitting $616.63. 4,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,606. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $635.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $561.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

