MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Update

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,100 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 545,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MSCI stock traded down $19.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $609.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $561.30. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $635.58.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $4,489,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in MSCI by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in MSCI by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.