M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.76.

Several research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.55. 1,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,345. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,364,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 118,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after buying an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

