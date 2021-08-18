MyNeighborAlice Tops One Day Volume of $162.49 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $248.79 million and $162.49 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $11.85 or 0.00026373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00057300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.55 or 0.00851599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00048031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00103731 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

