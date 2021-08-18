Name Change Token (NCT) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $202,775.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00056388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.57 or 0.00845712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00047066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00103140 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 46,194,277 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

