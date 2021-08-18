Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.17

Shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as high as C$1.18. Nanalysis Scientific shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 600,233 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$78.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

