NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy Sells 1,500 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kirk Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $91,740.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Kirk Malloy sold 168 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $10,088.40.

Shares of NSTG traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.88. 333,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,851. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.06.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

