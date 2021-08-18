NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Update

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 931,600 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 718,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

NNVC stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

