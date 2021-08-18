NAOS Finance (NAOS) Achieves Market Cap of $7.87 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $1.15 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00133108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00150247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,757.26 or 0.99922380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.04 or 0.00886414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.26 or 0.06827698 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

