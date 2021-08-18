Nasdacoin Reaches Market Cap of $203,278.32 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $203,278.32 and $7,324.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,594,008 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

