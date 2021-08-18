National Bank Financial Trims CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Target Price to C$12.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.93.

Shares of DBM stock traded down C$0.44 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.96. 924,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,578. The stock has a market capitalization of C$602.92 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.01 and a one year high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

