National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $2.3533 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.