National Bankshares Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APR.UN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.35.

APR.UN remained flat at $C$12.85 during trading on Wednesday. 23,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,353. The firm has a market capitalization of C$502.00 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.58. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$9.60 and a 52 week high of C$13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

