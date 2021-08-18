Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NAVI opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03. Navient has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

