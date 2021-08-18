NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $353.37 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00010188 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and $353.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00065702 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00333474 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00044947 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014125 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.57 or 0.02390440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 436,608,064 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

