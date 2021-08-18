Needham & Company LLC Raises monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $350.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.22.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $305.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.63. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $317.69.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

