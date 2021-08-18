Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after buying an additional 1,657,578 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after buying an additional 649,056 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,632,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

